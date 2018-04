President Salva Kiir has commissioned more than 300 cadets into the National Police Service.

This was announced at a graduation ceremony currently taking place at Juba Stadium.

They include second lieutenants William Gel Lino, Teresa Eliado, Emmanuel Lado, and Martin Akuei

The men and women spent 3 years of training at the Police Academy at Rajaf.

In attendance are President Salva Kiir, Interior Minister, the IGP among other senior officials.