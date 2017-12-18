30 killed in Tonj clashes

So far 30 people have been killed in communal clashes that occurred over the weekend in Tonj East County, according to Deputy Governor of Tonj State.

Manhiem Bol who also serves as the state’s Minister of Information said, the intercommunal fighting started on Sunday between two sections in the county.

The two communities that clashed are those from Jal-wau and Ngaap-agok Counties.

“What I have is not stable because the overall from both sides; I got the list of 30 people, but there are still conflict reports,” said Mr Bol.

The cause for these particular clashes is not yet clear.

Mr Bol told Eye Radio that the number could rise as more casualties are being discovered.

“Until maybe in the evening, we will be able to get the real number of casualties plus the injured,” he added.

A joint peace conference of governors from the former Bahr el Ghazal states this year resolved that a disarmament exercise should be carried out among the civil population.

It also said special courts should be established to try suspects of violence.