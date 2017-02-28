Nearly 30 aid workers evacuated from Unity amid famine

The United Nations says 28 aid workers have been relocated from former Unity State due to insecurity.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says the humanitarians were in Mayendit, which is one of the two counties affected by famine.

OCHA says the workers left the area over the weekend.

In the same statement, OCHA says other aid workers were denied access to some locations in Lainya town, Yei River State.

In his address during the opening of the second session of the Transitional NationalLegislative Assembly last week, President Salva Kiir said humanitarian agencies would have unhindered access to those in need of relief assistance.

But OCHA says many people in need of assistance in the aforementioned areas have not been reached for months.

“The people of South Sudan are suffering beyond measure. The famine that was declared last week represents only the most extreme tip of the iceberg of needs in this country,” said Eugene Owusu, Humanitarian Coordinator.

“To avert further catastrophe, it is imperative that humanitarians are able to act swiftly and robustly. I implore all parties to this conflict to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law, place the plight of the people first, give aid workers unfettered access, and protect civilians.”

“Vague” statement

For its part, the SPLA spokesperson says he has not received reports of insecurity in Mayendit over the past few days.

“It is vague. What kind of insecurity are they experiencing such that they were forced to withdraw their workers? And who is causing that insecurity in the area?” Brig Ruai asked.

He told Eye Radio that the OCHA report should have stated which of the parties hindered access in Lainya.

“If you’re talking of being denied access to a certain area and you don’t say who denied you access, it will be difficult for me,” he added.

Mr Owusu has called on all the parties to give access to aid workers under international law.

According to the UN, since December 2013, about 3.4 million people have been displaced, including nearly 1.9 million people who have been internally displaced and about 1.5 million who have fled as refugees to neighboring countries.