3 Rift Valley Fever cases reported in E. Lakes

Three serological tests that were carried out from victims in Eastern Lakes’ state were found positive for Rift Valley Fever, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the World Health Organization, Rift Valley Fever (RVF) is a viral zoonosis that primarily affects animals but can also infect humans.

The majority of human infections result from contact with the blood or organs of infected animals.

The symptoms include flu-like fever, muscle pain, joint pain and headache.

Some patients develop neck stiffness, sensitivity to light, loss of appetite and vomiting.

A document from the Ministry of Health indicated that a 14 year girl and two of her contacts were admitted for “fever and conjunctival infection”.

Their blood samples were taken to Uganda after seven others were initially taken for suspected viral hemorrhagic fever.

The seven were found negative; however, the last three were tested positive for Rift Valley Fever.

“Follow up serological testing showed one sample had high RVF IgM and IgG and another two samples had high RVF IgG titres,” the document read.

The Minister of Health in Eastern Lakes State, Dr. Mariam Paul, said an outbreak has not yet been declared because some results are still pending.

“I cannot tell you exactly what is happening because we are still waiting for the final results of other samples of animals taken for analysis,” she said.

Two weeks ago, health officials in Eastern Lakes State said four people died after contracting a virus with symptoms that include bleeding and vomiting blood.

There were also reports of death and abortions in domestic animals and wild birds with similar signs.