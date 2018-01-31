3 ministers summoned over killing of brothers in Juba

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has summoned the Ministers of Cabinet Affairs, Interior and the National Security over the killing of three brothers last week.

According to South Sudan Police, the deceased were kidnapped from their house at Jebel Dinka on the 20th of January and were then held in an unknown location before they were killed.

Their bodies were found days later along the Yei Road.

The speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Hon Anthony Lino Makana, said the three ministers must appear before the parliament within a week’s time to explain more on the matter.

“We condemned this brutal act in the strongest possible terms and we ask those who are perpetrating these issues to stop it,” he said.

The ministers will appear before the august house within a week.

In December last year, two bodies were also dumped on the same road.

The victims were said to be returning to the Protection of Civilians site in Jebel from town when they were allegedly abducted by suspected soldiers.