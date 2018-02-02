3 chiefs arrested in Tonj for incitement

Three chiefs and an intellectual in Tonj have been arrested for allegedly inciting communal violence in the state.

They are identified as Malok Akot Wut, Cikom Ayii Cikom, Kuel Bak Nyang, and Akot Ajang.

Tonj governor Akech Tong Aleu said the respective area chiefs of Muok, Yar and Thony villages, including the intellectual – Mr Ajang – failed to resolve disputes over a grazing land.

He said they instead continue to incite their citizens to fight.

“We arrested them because they are not agreeing and they want to incite the community to fight,” he said.

Mr Akech said the four suspects will be arraigned in court soon after they are investigated.