3 bodies dumped along Yei Road

Police say it is investigating killing of three family members whose dead bodies were dumped along Yei Road in Juba on Wednesday.

According to the Police spokesperson, the three young men were kidnapped from their house at Jebel Dinka on Saturday and taken to unknown location.

“The case was reported to us the same day, on Saturday night because we have our patrol team on the ground in Jebel Dinka,” said Brigadier Daniel Justin.

He added that there was a survivor during the incident who later died in the hospital.

“When we went to the site, we found one of them still alive. Then we took them to Juba teaching Hospital,” revealed Brigadier Justin.

He told Eye Radio that investigations are ongoing to find the perpetrators.

In December last year, two bodies were also dumped on the same road.

The victims were said to be returning to the Protection of Civilians site on Yei Road from town when they were allegedly abducted by suspected soldiers.