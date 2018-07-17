Aweil officials to be arraigned in court for embezzlement

The government of Aweil has accused senior officials at the state revenue authority of embezzling 30,000 dollars.

According to the state Minister of Information, the accused are the Director-General James Deng; the Director for Administration and Finance, Gabriel Garang; and the Commissioner of Revenue Authority, William Ngor.

Minister Deng Deng said the money was collected from local NGO workers in the state.

“This money was been collected for TIT from local NGOs who are working with other NGOs and they divided the money among themselves,” he said.

Mr Debg told Eye Radio that a preliminary investigation conducted by the state government found that the men divided the income tax among themselves.

Deng said they will soon be arraigned in court after further investigation into the alleged malpractices: