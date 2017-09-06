Opposition forces clashed with gov’t troops near DRC border

Yei River State Information Minister says there were reports of fighting between government forces and an armed group in Ombachi Payam of Otogo County on Monday morning.

Alfred Kennedy said armed elements of the opposition attacked the area but were reportedly repulsed by the SPLA.

He said the armed group attacked a base belonging to the SPLA in Ombachi.

Mr. Kennedy added that the clashes went on for two hours at dawn.

Ombaci Payam is located at the South Sudan border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Last week, clashes erupted in some parts of Yei River state, including Kaya town, Bazi, and Timba, resulting into the death of an American journalist.

According to Yei River state Governor David Lokonnga, about 30 armed men from both sides, including Allen were killed during the incident.

Mr. Lokongna said that the opposition forces were repulsed after two hours of fighting, which he described as massive.

The cause of the fighting is yet to be known.

“At around 4am, in the morning was that the [opposition] elements attacked Ombaci. They attacked our bases and locations. The government forces responded and they were chased away,” said Alfred Kennedy, Yei River State Minister of Information.

The latest attack comes a week after armed opposition mounted an attack on Kaya town.

Early this year, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism, CTSAMM said they have observed a trend of “deliberate and continued” fighting in the Upper Nile and Equatoria regions.

The chairman of the monitors, Major General Molla Hailemariam, said the fighting makes it difficult to provide humanitarian assistance and hinders the movement of the local people.