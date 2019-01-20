At least 28 killed in Northern Liech cattle raid

The government of Northern Liech is urging authorities in Tonj state to bring to book individuals it says carried out an attack in one of the remote villages mid this month, leaving 28 people dead and scores injured.

The state spokesperson Lam Tunguar told Eye Radio that a cattle camp at in Loat, Bul East country was attacked by suspected raiders from the neighboring Tonj on Tuesday.

“It’s very unfortunate that in time like this children and women are killed. This is a terrifying situation and we condemn it in the strongest term possible.”

He also said some 3,000 heads of cattle were driven away by the attackers. Minister Tunguar called on Tonj government to identify the perpetrators and apprehend them.

“We also extend our message to the government of Tonj State to apprehend the culprits.”

Mr Tunguar warned the area youth against taking the law into their hands . Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Tonj State government were not successfully.