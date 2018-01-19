28 aid workers killed in S. Sudan in 2017

28 aid workers were killed in the country in 2017 alone, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

They include six aid workers who were killed in a single attack in Duk County in Jonglei State last month.

This brings to 95 the total number of humanitarians killed since the outbreak of the conflict in 2013.

In its latest humanitarian bulletin, OCHA said other humanitarian access constraints include looting, active hostilities, bureaucratic or administrative impediments, operational interference and restriction of movement.

“Hostilities and violence against personnel continued to impact humanitarian operations, with 612 aid workers relocated in 54 incidents from multiple locations across the country in 2017,” partly read an OCHA report.

OCHA added that bureaucratic impediments remained a predominant concern for the humanitarian community in 2017.

“The increase of work permit fees for foreigners introduced by South Sudan’s Labor Ministry late in the year implies that aid organizations may have to redirect funds meant for affected people,” it said.

OCHA also noted that charges at checkpoints continued throughout the year.

These trends continued even after the November Presidential order for free, unimpeded and unhindered movement of aid organizations in the country, added OCHA.

In 2017 alone, 1,159 humanitarian access incidents were reported by aid agencies in South Sudan, the highest in the last three years.