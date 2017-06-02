Abyei Administration Area appeal for food assistance

The Director of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in Abyei Administration Area says there is acute shortage of food and residents of the area are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Abyei area has seen an influx in the number of people escaping violence and famine in the neighboring states.

This has exerted pressure on the supply of food and commodities in Abyei, Deng Juach told Eye Radio.

“People are in need of food because the area is full with those coming from other states. with the little food that is harvested, it is not enough for the population. Even if you have money to buy sorghum, this money cannot take care of your needs,” Juach said.

Mr. Juach is appealing to the South Sudan’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to urgently mobilize humanitarian support for Abyei area.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs at the national level and the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission should exert more efforts at least to help some areas in terms of relief assistance,”

Mr. Juach said previously the World Food Program would supply food to people in Abyei. He said the program model was changed to “food for work.”