Man arrested for killing and dumping body of a little girl

A man believed to have killed and buried the body of a little girl in his house was arrested in Nyakuron South residential area in Juba on Tuesday.

The man whose name has been withheld is said to have buried the body for the last three months.

Noel Cosmos, the Chairman of the area said the arrest was made after neighbors reported a disturbing smell coming from the man’s compound.

He said the man excavated the body and dumped it into a nearby stream after he was asked to vacate the house he was renting.

One of the area resident who witnessed the incident said the suspect was trying to conceal the crime.

“The person who is responsible for the house asked the man to leave the house because its going to be demolished. So he removed the body, and there was a smell. When he was asked what it was, he said it is a cat. When they looked, it was a body. So the CID was called,” said the resident.

Noel Cosmos said the man must have killed the little girl during the new year’s celebrations.

“He killed the girl on 1st of January 2017. At the crime scene there are ribs and part of the internal organs of the body, and also there is the skull, which were found in the stream where he dumped the body,” said Cosmos.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the suspect. He said investigations are ongoing to findout the identity of the body.