S. Sudanese students detained in Kakuma Refugee Camp

Kenyan authorities have detained nearly 30 South Sudanese refugee students who were protesting tuition fee at Kakuma Refugee Camp.

Recently, the education authorities announced that learners must pay 1,000 shillings per term at Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya.

In protest to this news, students peacefully walked out of schools, saying they cannot raise the amount equivalent to 10 US dollars.

Windle Trust Kenya, the NGO in charge of implementing the secondary school education in the camp, blames the fee introduction on the shortage of donor funding.

According to the students’ representative – Deng James – the Kenya police are demanding 150 dollars from each of the 26 detained students.

“Few students paid and they started attending classes and those who couldn’t pay also went and it turned into a fight. After that some people were arrested,” he told Eye Radio.

Deng urged the government to intervene, saying the detained students cannot raise the money.

Kakuma Refugee Camp is located in northwest Kenya roughly 80 miles from the border with South Sudan.

It is a host to more than 79,000 South Sudanese refugees, majority of whom are school-age going children.