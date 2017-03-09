Jubek lawmakers criticize famine declaration proposal

Some members of the Jubek State Assembly have criticized a proposal to declare famine in the state.

The state Legislative Assembly has been deliberating on a motion for intervention on food insecurity and provision of relief in it 13 counties.

A select committee had recommended that the Governor of Jubek should declare a state of food insecurity or famine in the state.

It argued that the governor should appeal to local and international institutions to provide food relief to the general population of the state.

On Tuesday, the assembly passed the motion for the intervention of food insecurity and provision of relief to its third reading.

During the session, an MP, Alfred Kiri, says there is a need for accurate data to show that the state is really facing famine.

“We need to be informed because we cannot make an assumption. We have to have data and this data has to be verified by the Ministry of Agriculture?” Hon Kiri said.

Another MP, Emmanuel Kiri, says the fact that there is food in the market indicates that there is no famine in the state.

He said: “We cannot say there is famine. There is food; but the way of getting the food is the problem.”

Last month, the National Bureau of Statistics and three UN agencies declared famine in the country, especially in the former Unity State.