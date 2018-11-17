24 trucks smuggling timbers impounded in Torit State

24 trucks have been impounded at Nimule check-point in Torit State after they were caught trying to smuggle timbers outside the country , the state deputy governor has said.

“Right now at our custom there are about 24 Lorries which are arrested,” Dr Margret Itto Leonardo told Eye Radio at the scene on Friday.

It is not clear which parts of South Sudan the logs were brought from, but Dr Itto said the smugglers were found without proper documents.

They were arrested by the National Security Service.

“When the national security look at the documents, they are actually not proper documents. So we term them as illegal.”

Dr. Margret said those responsible will face the court of law.

Dr Margret said the trucks would be offloaded and the state government will announce what to do with the stolen logs.

Eye Radio is yet to confirm the identity of those apprehended.