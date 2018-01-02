2018 presents opportunity for S. Sudan-Taban

The First Vice President called on South Sudanese to work towards achieving a genuine and lasting peace in a way that promotes safety and security for everyone.

Taban Deng Gai said 2018 presents an opportunity for South Sudan to reclaim the vision of unity, justice, liberty, prosperity and economic development as envisioned years ago.

“The government will use the lessons learned last year to advance the search for peace through the High-level Revitalization Forum, the National Dialogue and inter-communal grassroots initiatives,” read a statement issued on Monday.

Taban Deng expressed hope that these steps will consolidate steps towards peace and sustainable development in South Sudan.

He also said it is the primary duty of all the citizens to work together to promote a united, reconciled, and a conflict free society.

The IGAD-led high level revitalization forum was scheduled in June last year to reinvigorate and develop a realistic timeline for full implementation of the 2015 peace deal.

Meanwhile, the National Dialogue was initiated by President Salva Kiir in December 2015 as a means to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.