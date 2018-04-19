“20,000” S Sudan artifacts in European museums

A research group says more than 20,000 artifacts collected from South Sudan in the 19th and 20th century are being housed in European museums.

The South Sudan Museum Network says these items range from household objects, jewels, traditional weapons, musical instruments to large visually striking figurative statues.

According to the co-founder of the group, Zoe Cormack, the objects were taken by either European traders, explorers or colonial administrators.

“These objects were collected originally by European traders, explorers and administrators who traveled to South Sudan in the 19th and 20th century,” Zoe told Eye Radio’s Our Archive program.

They were given to them as gifts or were forcefully or illegally taken from the then southern Sudan region.

Zoe says the research group is investigating the huge but largely untapped resource for advancing understandings of the country’s history, global connections and creative arts.

“There are at least 20,000 objects from South Sudan in museums all over Europe; in the UK, in Italy, Slovenia, Romania, Russia an.

The South Sudan Museum Network brings together directors and creators of museums that hold significant collections from South Sudan.

A ceremonial rod looted by British troops in 1929 and seen as a symbol of tribal power for the region was returned to South Sudan in 2009.

Prophet Ngundeng Bong’s stick or “dang” was taken as a trophy after a victory over the Nuer tribe that year.