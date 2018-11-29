More than 2,000 GBV cases registered in 2017 alone

More than 2000 cases of Gender-based violence were reported last year alone, the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, has said.

Awut Deng Achuil disclose this during an event held in Juba to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence under the national theme “Let Peace Count –end GBV against women and girls”.

She said 13 percent of these cases were rape.

”In 2017 alone, 2297 cases of gender –based violence survivors were reported, of which 13% of the report cases were rape,” she said

This data, she said, was gathered from the Gender-Based Violence information management system that records cases of violence against women and girls upon reporting.

Minister Awut said majority of cases of GBV remain unreported.