Over 200 food poisoning patients discharged from Bor Hospital

More than 200 food poisoning patients in Bor have been discharged from the hospital, according to Jonglei health authorities.

The suspected food poisoning came after a resident in Bor town invited the community to join him in celebration as he opened a new storeyed building in the town, last weekend.

The food was prepared by the locals around 3 a.m. in the morning, and consumed more than 12 hours later that evening.

Cases starting flowing in at the Bor Civil Hospital and other health centers in the town on Sunday morning with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

The hospital was overwhelmed with over 300 cases, and some patients were treated under trees as the beds were not enough.

“Up to now, we discharged around 227 yesterday, but today we discharged another 19 making it a total of 246 patients. They are fully recovered,” said Dr. Ajak Garang, who is in charge of discharging recovered patients at the state hospital.

“I would like to confirm to you there is zero mortality about the cases that begun from Sunday up to date.”

Isolated cases are still being received at the hospital, according to Dr. Garang.

The community is advised to report all cases and take patients to Bor State Hospital which is the Centre of Management.

A W.H.O medical team in Juba is still investigating the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning outbreak.