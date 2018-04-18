Over 200 more child soldiers released in Yambio

207 children including 95 girls who were associated with armed groups have been released in Yambio, Gbudue State.

This is the second release of child soldiers in the state since 2013.

In February, more than 300 children including 87 girls, were released by armed groups in Yambio.

According to the UN children’s agency, there are about 19,000 children who are believed to be associated with various armed groups across the country.

During the event held on Monday, some of the released children said they were engaged in various criminal activities while in the bush.

“They arrested me in school and they told us to steal some things on the road,” one the released children told Eye Radio.

“I am now apologizing to my community, to my people and to my family that let them forgive me.”

The children said engaging children in armed conflicts deprive them of education.

“I was arrested in the garden. I was then taken to the bush and I was part of them. Now they have released me. There is no problem again but all I want is to go back to school,” added one of the girls who were released.

Meanwhile, the UNICEF Country Representative, Mahimbo Mdoe, welcomed the release of these children.

“We don’t believe any child should be a soldier any child should carry a gun and we find it completely unacceptable,” he said.

Mr Mdoe reiterated the agency’s commitment to support the children and those who are still in the bush.

For his part, Gbudue State Governor Daniel Badagbu said there is a need to transform the lives of the released children through income-generating activities.

“They can be able to engage in productive activities where they are able to sustain their own living.”

The event was witnessed by the Ambassadors of Canada, Sweden, EU Representatives, among others.

During the ceremony, the children were formally disarmed and provided with civilian clothes.

Medical screenings will now be carried out, and children will receive counselling and psychosocial support as part of the reintegration programme, which is implemented by UNICEF and partners, the children’s agency said in a press statement.

When the children return to their homes, their families will be provided with three months’ worth of food assistance to support their initial reintegration, it added.

The children will also be provided with vocational training aimed at improving household income and food security.

In addition to services related to livelihoods, UNICEF said with partners, it will ensure the released children have access to age-specific education services in schools and accelerated learning centres.