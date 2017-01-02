200+ cattle recovered from raiders – Yei

Over 200 heads of cattle that were raided from Nyepo County in Yei River State, and the neighboring counties, have been recovered, according to the Commissioner.

Julius Lokonga says the cattle are among the more than 2,000 heads that were rustled by raiders last month.

He says the recovery was made through joint efforts of the county authorities and security organs.

Mr. Lokonga told Eye Radio that so far a total of 260 heads of cattle have been recovered, and handed over to him.

“We were happy and the process will continue. Some of them [cows] were taken on the 4th, some on the 7th, some on the 9th and some on the 13th, all these incidents happened within the month of December,” he said.

Mr. Lokonga says this batch was recovered in Kaya.

He says the raiders were identified to be individuals from outside the state.