Over 20 die of Cholera in Tonj State

The number of people who dies of cholera has increased to twenty over the last one week, the Minister of Health in Tonj State has said.

Lual Adhal says one hundred and thirty – five people have been admitted in four different locations in the state.

Tonj State Health Minister, Lual Adhal says four centers have been opened in Palieng, Makuac, Mabara and Paweng to attend to the increasing number of patients.

Mr. Adhal said the national government in coordination with the Red Cross and UNICEF are providing medical support to the health centers.

“In Palieng 62 people have been affected, in Makuac 32 people, in Mabara it is 24 people, and in Paweng, 16 people have been affected. So the total actually is around 135 people, and then 20 people passed way. But up to today there is no new report. I checked and the situation of the patients is under control,” Adhal said.

Last week, the Health Officer in Makuach County, Rialjok Akuecbeny said six people in a cattle camp died from cholera, while six others with signs and symptoms of cholera were admitted at Marial-Lou hospital.

Akuecbeny said that it was difficult to access people living in the cattle camps due to the impassable roads, and appealed to the national government to provide urgent medical assistance.

Following that report, the Tonj state Minister of Health, Lual Adhal says the intervention from the National Ministry of Health and its partners was quick.

“I contacted the National Ministry in Juba and they reacted immediately and particularly to Dr. Riak Gai and the rest of the team there, they responded with some partners and they sent us a flight full of equipment and medicines from Juba to Marial-Lou. That one has really helped, and the CCM was helping a lot with the Red Cross, UNICEF. All of them are helping,” said Adhal.

Mr. Adhal appealed to people in Tonj State not to move to affected areas, and avoid drinking contaminated water.