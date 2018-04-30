2 Medair staff killed in Leer

Two local staff of the relief agency – Medair – have been killed in Leer County in former Unity state.

In a statement on its official website, the organization said the deceased – one a locally recruited staff and the other a volunteer – were shot and killed in separate incidents on Thursday last week.

The unnamed victims were working in a health program for treating malnourished children in Leer County.

“Medair is devastated by the loss of one of its locally recruited staff and one of its community volunteers in separate incidents in Leer County, South Sudan on April 26, 2018,” the statement read.

“Both were fatally shot at different locations and later died as a result of their injuries.”

The agency laments, saying it is devastated by the loss and has condemned the act.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones during this very difficult time,” said Caroline Boyd, Medair’s Head of Country Programme.

The organization says it is trying to gather information on the circumstances of the incidents.

Earlier this month, an aid worker of a national non-governmental organization was been killed in the same place.

The slain worker; a 39-year-old, Youngson Sadaraka Logorun, was the program director of Hope Resurrection that is operating in the region.