2 Lirya men detained over farm arson

Two people have been arrested for allegedly setting farms on fire in Lirya more than 2 weeks ago, the Minister of Local Government in Jubek State has said.

This comes after wildfire burnt down houses and destroyed crops in a farm land in the area on Christmas Eve.

The crops that were burnt mainly include beans, sorghum and cassava. The motive of the act is yet to be know.

“The people are all under the county commissioner, the police and then Monyomiji [vigilante youth group],” said Isaac Ribek.

Mr. Isaac said Monyomiji is helping the county authorities to arrest those who were involved in burning the farms.

Last month, fire also destroyed at least 500 acres of cultivated farmland ain Lokiliri County of Jubek State by unidentified people.

Crops that were to be harvested were also burned this week.

Commissioners of these areas have said the destruction of the farms may result in hunger.