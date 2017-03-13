2 killed in Yei attack

Two people were killed last night in an attack in Yei town, Yei River, the state governor has said.

David Lokong’a says a group of unknown gunmen attacked Hai TTC, killing a civilian person and a policeman.

He told Eye Radio that after a brief exchange of gunfire with the security forces, the armed men were repulsed.

“The National Security forces were able to repulse them, and in the process, I think one of the policemen, who was residing in the area, was found dead [this] morning,” Mr. Lokongna explained.

He added that the security situation in the town is now calm.