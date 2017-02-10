2 killed in Torit gunfire

Two people were killed on Thursday evening in an exchange of gunfire in Torit, around the residence of the former governor of Imatong State, the town Mayor has told Eye Radio.

Eddy William said one of the bodyguards of Nartisio Loluke Manir opened fire on some soldiers, wounding three.

The incident occurred shortly after the announcement of the dismissal of Mr Loluke.

Mr Eddy, quoting an army officer, says the soldiers returned fire, killing the bodyguard.

“According to the army, the man opened fire on them, wounding three soldiers. The army returned fire,” he explained.

Soldiers then deployed around the area. They later shot a civilian dead when he failed to obey orders to stop due to what the mayor calls “low hearing capacity”.

“When the army was asking them to stop, he couldn’t hear. So, they opened fire on him,” he added. The unnamed man died instantly.

Nartisio Loluke was appointed among other governors in December 2015 when President Salva Kiir announced the creation of more states.

The newly appointed Governor of Imatong State, Tobiolo Oromo, was the speaker of Eastern Equatoria State Assembly before it was split into Imatong and Narmunyang.