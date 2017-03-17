2 killed in attack on IOM convoy

The International Organization for Migration says an attack on its convoy has left two people dead in Yirol East County, Eastern Lakes State.

The convoy was attacked on Tuesday by a group of unidentified gunmen.

“One of these people was a cholera patient; someone who had just overcome cholera but died during the attack,” Ashley McLaughlin, Communications Officer of IOM, told Eye Radio.

Three other people were injured in the ambush.

Among the injured was an IOM health officer who sustained a gunshot wound but is currently in a stable condition.

In a statement, IOM says the identity and motivation of the attackers remain unknown.

A joint IOM team of 12 had been deployed to the area on 17 February.

The team was there to provide assistance to communities affected by a cholera outbreak that began in early February, with more than 300 cases and 10 deaths reported to date.