2 killed along Abyei-Turalei border

The Commissioner of Turalei County said two people were killed along the border with Abyei administrative area by unknown assailants on Tuesday.

One person was also shot in the legs, and is currently under medication, added Santino Amol Majok.

He told Eye Radio that the three were travelling from Wau via Twic state to Abyei, when they into fallen in an ambush at night.

“It was towards to Abyei when they fell into an ambush at night; two people were killed and one person was wounded badly,” he said.

Commissioner Amol says the suspected attackers have not been identified.