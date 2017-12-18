2 killed, 10 abducted in Raja road attack

Two people have been killed and ten others including aid workers abducted after their vehicles fell into ambushes in Lol state, according to the SPLA spokesperson.

Brigadier General Lul Ruai said two separate vehicles carrying passengers on Sunday along the Raja – Mayuet road were attacked by unidentified armed men.

He told Eye Radio that among those killed is a woman and a driver.

“There was a lorry that was moving from Raja the capital of Lol state to Mayuet and before it could reach its destination, it fell in an ambush,” said Brigadier General Lul.

“An hour or two later , another vehicle belonging to Solidarités International was moving from Raja to Mayuet and then the four members of the staffs were abducted.”

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Solidarités International for comments were not successful.