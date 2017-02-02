2 Kapoeta women starve to death

Two women have starved to death while trekking from Kapoeta East County to Uganda in search of food.

The Governor of Kapoeta State, Louis Lobong, says the unnamed women were among hundreds fleeing severe hunger in the state two days ago.

The area has had no rain in recent months and so the local people were unable to cultivate enough food.

He told Eye Radio that the residents are now migrating to neighboring states or countries such as Kenya and Uganda.

“The pastoral communities have gone far, crossing over to either the neighboring states or the neighboring countries because they are vulnerable, hungry, and weak,” the Governor said.

Mr. Lobong reiterated his appeal to humanitarian agencies to provide assistance to the people in the state.

“So far, we have never seen any humanitarian agency that is coming in for any help,” he added.

Mr. Lobong also called on Imatong authorities to provide security on the road to Kapoeta to enable the transportation of food from Torit.

In its latest report, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization warned that over 4 million South Sudanese people are likely to be food insecure within 6 months.