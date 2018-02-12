2 black market dollar dealers shot dead in Juba

Security officers shot dead two black market dollar dealers in Juba town on Monday morning, according to an eyewitness.

Last week, these forces were deployed in Juba and custom markets in an attempt to fight US dollar black market.

However, it is not yet known whether the incident is linked to the matter.

“I saw two people were shot dead near the Central Bank. They were then put in a police car,” the eyewitness told Eye Radio.

When contacted, the deputy police spokesperson said he did not have details of the incident.

The eyewitness, who requested anonymity, added that the bodies were picked up by the police and taken to Juba teaching hospital.