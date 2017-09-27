2 arrested in Torit for smuggling goods from Juba

Two suspects accused of smuggling three trucks goods from Juba have been arrested in Torit, according to the Deputy Police Commissioner in Imatong State.

Brigadier Abdullah Kiri Suleiman said the truck were destined for Wau but diverted to the state.

“We received information from Juba through credible sources that there were trucks going to Torit and are suspected of taking some load that were supposed to go to Wau,” he said.

Brigadier Abdullah says the suspects were arrested as they were offloading the goods in Torit Town.

“We also arrest the second suspect. So he was apprehended and he is in our custody right now he will be transported to Juba to face the law,” he added.