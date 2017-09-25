2 arrested over a Juba homicide

Two people have been arrested in connection with killing of a man at Atlabara B area in Juba on Sunday evening, a police officer has said.

Capt. Daniel Samuel says the deceased – Thomas Abdalla – was a mechanic and he was shot dead by his colleague.

It is not clear what prompted the act, but Capt. Samuel says the accused used a gun that belonged to his friend, a National Security officer.

The gun was not his. It belongs to someone else; an officer from the national security. We don’t know why he handed him the firearm,” Capt. Samuel told Eye Radio on Monday.

He added that they have handed over the unnamed officer to the National Security for interrogation.