A renewed fighting in two areas of Southern Liech state has left at least 19 people dead and several others wounded.

The state Minister of Information, Peter Makuoth, says the clashes erupted in Rubkuei and Leer areas on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

“They [opposition] attacked Leer, the headquarters of the state at 5 O’clock this morning,” Maikuoth told Eye Radio.

“They fought for about 30-something minutes before our forces managed to repel them.”

He could not give further details of casualties in the two areas.

Attempts to reach the opposition forces for a comment were unsuccessful.

The peace partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway have been urging both the government and the opposition to respect the ceasefire.