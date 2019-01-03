19 killed, 8 injured west of Juba

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces has called for investigation into the killing of 19 people west of Juba last night.

“The SSPDF General Headquarters is very sad to inform the people of South Sudan about massacre of 19 civilians and wounding of 8 others last night.” the spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai said.

The incident took place in a undisclosed remote village situated between Gorom and Wunduruba.

General Lul said: “Among the survivors, we brought eight and they are currently receiving medical treatment at Juba military hospital.”

He blamed the attack on the National Salvation Front, led by Thomas Cirilo. “We got information after the massacre and we sent our mobile unit to go to the civilians.”

He called on the ceasefire monitor, CTSAMM to investigate the incident. The opposition group is yet to comment on the matter.

However, NAS and SSPDF accused each other over attacks in Lainya last weekend.