18 killed in Northern Upper Nile state

18 people including five foreigners were killed during an attack by an armed group in Adar County, the governor of Northern Upper Nile state has said.

Deng Akuei Kak says the attack took place in Banketa area on Saturday morning.

“Yesterday (Saturday) in the morning around 4 am the attackers came and they attacked Banketa area which is close to Adar oilfield area,” he said.

He said the majority of those killed are children and women.

“This attack resulted to the killing of 18 people, five of them are foreigners; three of them are Ethiopians and two are Sudanese nationals and the rest are South Sudanese from greater Maban. Most of them are women and children. After that, they have raided the cattle of the citizen,” Mr. Kak said.

Banketa is a busy market center close to Adar oil field in the eastern part.