17 trucks loaded with food entered Juba – Trade minister

At least 17 trucks loaded with food items have arrived in the country from Uganda, the Minister of Trade and Industry has said.

Dr. Moses Hassen says the government had given one million US dollars to Ramcel Company to bring in the goods so that they are sold to the citizens at affordable prices.

He says the food will be put in stores and later distributed to the designated shops in the residential areas.

Dr. Hassen says he visited Nisetu to inspect the number of the trucks that have arrived from Uganda.

“I have come here to Nesitu with my team, I have already confirmed, the trucks are here and this is something which we are going to do all the time. We don’t want previous stories where people say they have brought 100 trucks and later show two or three,” said Hassen.

He says 16 other trucks are expected in the coming days.

“Ramcel company told us that they are going to bring 33 trucks already 17 are here and the rest are coming in two to three days,” he said.

Mr. Hassen said the government will continue bringing food so that some will be transported to the other states of the country.