15-year old girl released from detention

The 15-year old victim of kidnapping who was held by police in Wulu County in Western Lakes after her parents failed to pay for her rescue has been released, Stephen Garang, the father of the girl, told Eye Radio on Sunday.

The unnamed child was studying at Mabor Ngap School in Rumbek when she was held on 30 August by a soldier against her will for one month as his wife.

Her parents said the kidnapper who was based in Rumbek, took their daughter to Wulu County where she was rescued from by the police.

However, they said that the rescue police demanded 5, 000 South Sudanese pounds for the mission, an amount they failed to raise, leading to her detention.

Stephen Garang said their daughter has been released after the money was covered by an NGO yesterday.

“The money was sent yesterday at 1 PM by somebody call Lual Atak, and the money has been paid yesterday to the police, and the girl is now released, she is now free and now she is at home,” Garang revealed.

Lual Atak, who is a representative of the American organization in South Sudan, confirmed the release.

He said the organization paid an amount of 40,000 South Sudanese pounds to support the family including the money required for the release.

“The girl has been released after I paid the money. It was very unfortunate to hear such a useless thing happening in our country. You know it is heartbreaking, keeping a girl in prison because of five thousand (SSP); that is not fair,” said Atak.