15 police officers sentenced to 3 years in prison for robbing a family in Juba

The spokesperson of the police says fifteen officers have been sentenced to three years in prison for robbing two siblings in Juba last month.

Major General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio the officers were found guilty of stealing 2000 pounds from a lady and her brother in Gudele’s suburb last month.

“The case of 16 September whereby a lady and her brother were robbed on the road to Hai Batari in Gudele. The suspect was 1 officer and 14 none commission officers in different ranks from sergeant, major to private and so on.”

He said they were also charged with beating the individuals, according to a court ruling on Friday.

Maj. Gen Justin said the unnamed officers who committed the offense during a night patrol have also been dismissed from the service.

“The final court verdict of suspected police officers who were involved in the case on the road to Hai Batari, the court sentenced all of them to three years in prison and then dismissed from the police forces.”