15 children die from improper vaccinations in Kapoeta

The Minister of Health says an investigation into the death of 15 infants in a remote village in Kapoeta state, shows the incidences were highly associated with improperly administered measles vaccination.

Dr. Riak Gai Kok says the inquiry found that the vaccination team did not adhere to the WHO approved Safety standard.

He said the vaccinators used a single syringe multiple times to inject vaccines into a number of children in Kapoeta.

The investigation was carried out by the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee with supported from WHO and UNICEF.

“A single reconstitution syringe was used for multiple vaccine vials for the entire four days of the campaign instead of being discarded after single use,” Dr. Riak said.

The team was dispatched to Nachodokopele in Kauto County nearly two weeks ago after the victims were reported to the ministry during a vaccination campaign.

Dr. Riak says the team comprising of health experts, found out that the children who died were among 300 who received similar doze, early last month.

“Evidence gathered by the investigators indicates that the vaccination team did not adhere to the WHO safety standard-approved immunization safety standards,” said Dr. Riak.



Dr. Riak said 32 other infants suffered similar symptoms of fever, vomiting and diarrhea, but later recovered.

“The reuse of the syringe causes it to become contaminated which in turn contaminates the measles vaccine vials and infects the vaccinated children,” he said.

He added that the vaccinators were unskilled to administer the vaccines.