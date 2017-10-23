14 police posts established in Juba

At least 14 police posts has been established in residential areas in Juba to reduce the rate of crimes, the Minister of Interior, Michael Chianjeik has said.

This comes amidst complaints of insecurity by the residents.

Chianjeik said the ministry has been working hard to improve the security situation in Juba.

“We have established about 14 police post in Juba and those police posts are working very effective especially in the hotspot places and we are supporting them. The roles they are playing now have really reduced crimes. If I talked of Hai Referendum, Kator, Gudele and Mangateen and all these places,” said Chianjiek.

Some residents of areas including Kator, New site, and Gudele have been complaining of looting and rape by armed men in uniform.

Last month, President Salva Kiir accused organized forces of committing crimes in the country.