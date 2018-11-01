14 killed, 23 injured in two separate attacks in Jonglei state

Officials in Jonglei State has said 14 people were killed and 23 others injured in two separate attacks in Duk and Bor North counties.

According to the commissioner of Duk County, Poktap villages were attacked on Wednesday evening by cattle raiders, leaving five people dead.

“Five people were confirmed dead and sixteen injured. Am still coordinating to make sure that the injured are taken from here to where they can find better medical facilities.”

Deng Achiek said the clashes lasted about 5 hours as the area youth tried to fight off the attackers he believes to have come from the neighboring state.

“It began just 10 KM away from the residential area and they fought pushing the attackers backward up to the areas known as Zuch where the fighting ended, which about 15 KM away from the area.”

He said the youth managed to recover all the herds of cattle.

For his part, the commissioner of Bor North County said a cattle camp in Jalle Payam came under a similar attack on Wednesday morning.

“We here in Bor North County, there is a residential area called Akot, attackers came at 1:10 AM from the northern direction. They attacked the area and opened fire on the residents.”

In this incident, Deng Ador said nine people lost their lives.

“They killed 9 people and injured 7 people, that happened today and they took a lot of cattle.”