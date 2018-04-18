14 die from fatigue while fleeing violence in Raja

A report by the United Nations shows that 14 people, mostly children have died from fatigue while fleeing a renewed fighting in Lol State.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said over 700 civilians arrived in Nagero, Tombura State, after violence erupted in Deim-Zubeir area in Raja County last month.

The IDPs were “trekking hundreds of kilometers for days, fleeing armed clashes in Diem-Zubeir Payam, Raja County”, according OCHA’s monthly humanitarian snapshot.

The Governor of Lol State, Rizik Zachariah, said the fighting was between the SPLA and armed opposition groups.

He told Eye Radio that those who fled were mobilized by the armed groups before launching an attacked on the area.

This, according to him, prevented the SPLA from helping the citizens who were running away.

“It is not a matter of the government not being able to reach and help them because they have been moving. They were being mobilized and being driven away from Deim-zubeir by the rebels,” said Mr Rizik.

“That is how we were being buried off out of them. They were being protected by the rebels from our approach.”

However, Governor Rizik said he believed that those who fled to Tombura State were less than 700.

He also confirmed that the security situation is calm and residents were returning back.

Mr Rizik added that he has been in contact with the Governor of Tombura to ensure that those who fled are taken care of.

The opposition groups have not commented on the matter.