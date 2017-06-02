12 family members killed in one incident near Yambio

Twelve members of a single family were killed by unidentified gunmen this week in Gbudwe, according to State Police Commissioner.

Major General James Monday Enoka said the incident occurred on 30th May, 12miles north of Yambio town.

He said the killers entered into a compound, broke into the house at 8pm and killed the twelve, including women and children.

The incident happened in a village called Duma.

“Some wrong elements who are anti-peace have surprise the public by carrying out some barbaric act which has resulted in the killing of twelve innocent civilians, including four women and three children. The criminals invaded one specific house and actually killed all the people who were there,” Enoka said.

Maj. Gen. Enoka said the motive behind the killing of the family members has not yet been established.

Police has been dispatched to investigate the incident.

Major General, James Monday called on civilians in Gbudwe to remain calm to allow police do their job.