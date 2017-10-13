12 die due to lack of health facilities in Kassingor

12 people have died of suspected cholera in Kassingor in Buma state, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The area has no health facility nor any health personnel or essential drugs required for the management of common illness at the community level, IOM said in a statement.

IOM said it made an assessment on Kassingor and discovered “the only health professional on the ground is assigned to the SPLA military base and provides some services to the community however only occasionally”.

There was also no stock of Oral Rehydration Salts at the time of the assessment, IOM said.

Local authorities including the area chief, deputy chief, and SPLA “verbally report 12 community deaths since the onset of the rainy season in June”.

It added that “vomiting and watery diarrhea were reported as symptoms” but it remains unclear whether the deaths are attributable to cholera.

The only organization working in the area is the Carter Center, which works on the eradication of Guinea worm as well as trachoma elimination, IOM said.

It added that water, hygiene, and sanitation activities are severely compromised in the village.

Among the six boreholes the community uses as sources of drinking water, only one is functional, the statement revealed.