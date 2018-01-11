11 suspects arrested in connect with Tonj clashes

Tonj State government said it has arrested about eleven young people suspected of participating in inter-communal clashes in the state last month.

Those arrested include suspected ring leaders and others who took part in clashes between the two sections in the former Tonj East County.

More than forty people were killed in the clashes.

“After the arrest, the governor of the state will hand them to the Chief Justice and the Chief Justice will form a special court to try these cases,” said Makana Akol, the Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement.

“Those who killed people should be sentenced and people compensated.”

Tonj State Governor Akech Tong said the suspects were arrested after series of consultations with the locals to dig “out the root causes”.

“We talked to our people to at least stop the conflict, and then we immediately gave orders to arrest any suspect and murderers from both sides,” he said.

He also said no one is allowed to graze their animals in the land under Thiik community until the issues between the communities are resolved.