1,000 expatriates risk losing jobs over work permit – RRC

More than 1,000 expatriates risk losing their contracts if they fail to acquire work permit within a month, warned the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

In a letter issued to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs dated 2 November, the RRC listed the names of the individuals and the organizations they work for.

Chapter IV Article (18) of the NGO’s Act demands that all expatriates be equipped with a valid work permit through the duration of their employment in South Sudan, the letter partly reads.

“It’s a prerequisite for any expatriate, before you get employed in South Sudan, you must have a work permit issued by the Ministry of Public Service,” said Paul Dhel.

“It’s through the work permit that you get employed but now it has been contrary in our case.”

There are over 130 international NGOs that were shortlisted after a screening, Mr Dhel revealed to Eye Radio.

“That is actually a crime for them to do so and for that matter, we have always been engaging with these individual NGOs internally and we told them please, you better acquire the work permit before we allow you but they never heed to our request,” he stressed.

Mr. Dhel said those who fail to pay the work permit will have their contracts terminated and their position declared vacant when the deadline elapses.

“So finally, we issued a notice and we gave them 30 days from the 4th November to 4th December,” he added.

All foreign workers have been paying $100 each but early this year, the fee was increased.

In an order issued earlier this year, foreign Professional and Business class individuals were required to pay $10,000, blue class employee – $2,000; while casual worker were required to pay $1,000 annually.

But the plan was then dropped in response to criticism that it would penalize aid agencies.

The highest fee that is currently being charged on consultants and managers which is $4,000 followed by professional at $3,000 and technicians at $2,000.

Skilled worker pays $1,000 dollars, unskilled worker pays $500 and fine is $200.