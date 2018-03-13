Over 100 access incidents reported in February

110 access incidents were reported last month across the country, according to the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In its monthly report, OCHA said 48% of these were incidents of violence against humanitarian personnel, with thirty incidents in the greater Central Equatoria alone.

It said 31 percent of the incidents were attributed to criminals and others that are unknown, compared to 18 percent in December 2017 and 34 per cent in January.

OCHA stated that the number of incidents involving operational interference have tripled, from 11 in January to 37 in February.

“Of the organisations reported as being affected by these incidents, international NGOs featured highest at 43 per cent, the UN at 39 per cent and national NGOs at 18 per cent,” partly read the OCHA report.

OCHA goes on to say that the state and national authorities continued to interfere in operations, procurement and staff recruitment, as well as illegal taxation, threats, intimidation and harassment of aid workers.

It added that the access incidents in both opposition and government-controlled areas have hindered the delivery of aid to the affected populations in Bagari of Wau, Ulang and Nassir in Upper Nile, and Akobo.