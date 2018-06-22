10 S. Sudanese refugees detained in Arua

Ugandan Police have detained at least 10 South Sudanese refugees in connection with the killing of four football fans in Arua Uganda.

The 10 arrested refugees are suspects in a case where the four perished after clashes amongst refugees at Rhino camp over the weekend.

Ugandan’s Media reported that two of the refugees were killed the next morning and another that evening, after the fight during the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland on Sunday.

The fourth victim, a 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday after sustaining severe injuries during the Sunday incident.

The police spokesperson for West Nile confirmed the arrest of the suspected youth, whom she says were found hiding in the woods.

Josephine Angucia explains that three suspects were arrested on the night of the killings while the rest were arrested during the week.

She says investigations are still ongoing in order to apprehend all culprits involved.

“The police are continuing with investigations to get more other youth who took law into their own hands and murdered their colleagues,” Josephine said. “So we are planning to make programs so as to sensitize refugees who were involved in this conflict.”

The suspects are being detained at Yoro base camp police post, awaiting transfer to Arua central police station where they will face charges of murder and assault.